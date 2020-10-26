Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Murlece Ann Richard LeBlanc, 84, who died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Brent Smith, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two sons, Kevin LeBlanc and spouse Peggy and Garret LeBlanc and spouse Michele; one daughter in law, Angie Hebert; eight granddaughters, Mika Hernandez and spouse Paul, Brooke LeBlanc, Bronte’ LeBlanc, Kyla LeBlanc, Emma LeBlanc, Hailey LeBlanc, Hunter LeBlanc and Sarah LeBlanc; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Adam Richard and spouse Yvonne; and two sisters in law, Ruby Richard and Alice Richard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kearney Simon LeBlanc; one son, Robbie LeBlanc; father, Hilaire Richard; mother, Elizabeth “Elise” Venable Richard; two sisters, Isabelle Richard and Virgie Richard; and six brothers, Austin Richard, Julien Richard, Andrew Richard, Joseph Richard, Israel Richard and Raphael Richard.

Pallbearers will be Errol Richard, Paul Hernandez, Ezra Hernandez, Iam Hernandez, Randy Richard and Keith Richard.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

