NEW ORLEANS - Retired Petty Officer 1st Class Michael J. Hebert passed away at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 69.

Hebert was the husband of the late Loretta Gail Hebert, father of Jeanette E. Hebert (fiance Benjamin Coyne), son of the late Maryann Deidrich Thibodeaux and Robert J. Hebert Sr., brother of Robert J. Hebert Jr. (wife Josie), Jean H. Thomas (husband Rodney) and Ann T. Gonzales (husband, Guy).

He was the uncle of Christine St. Blanc Jordan (husband Alton), William J. St. Blanc Jr. (fiancee Janea Spikes) and Paul R. Hebert (wife Rebecca), and great uncle of Giovanni St. Blanc, Alton J. Jordan, and Alexander G. Hebert.

Michael retired after 30 years in the United States Navy and was a member of the VFW Post 3121 in Gretna.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Mothe Funeral Homes, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a food bank in his honor.

Masks are required and social distancing requested.

