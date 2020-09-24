BRANCH - Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch, LA for Melba Kathryn Richard Johnson, 78, who died Tuesday, September 22, at her residence in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch, LA.

Pastor Micah Collins with Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, LA will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Johnson of Rayne, two sons, Chris LeJeune and spouse Sharyl LeJeune of Baton Rouge, Chad LeJeune and partner Warren Box of San Francisco, CA, one sister, Nathalie Richard Quebodeaux and spouse Hilton Quebodeaux of Branch.

She was preceded in death by father, Noah Richard, mother, Eulah Stakes Richard, three sisters, Jessie Richard Andrus, Freida Richard Lyons, Geneva Richard Lowe, four brothers, Elwood Richard, Wallace Richard, John Hugh Richard, Gary Richard.

