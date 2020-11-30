A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Maxine Moffitt at 2 p,m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Eunice.

Mrs. Maxine Moffitt was 84 and she passed away peacefully at her residence in Eunice on Nov. 27,2020.

Visitation is at Quirk and Son from noon until the time of the service.

A Holy Rosary will be prayed by the Catholic Daughters of America at 1 p.m. Dec. 1, at Quirk and Sons Funeral home in Eunice

Father Tom Voorhies will conduct the funeral services at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Moffitt Sr.; one son, Charles Moffitt Jr. (Chuck) and wife Cathy Jo; two daughters, Karen McMillan and husband Steve, and Janice Boersma; seven grandchildren, Crystal Manual (spouse Chad), Todd Simon (partner Christina Hargroder), Opal Comeaux, Scott Simon (spouse Lindsey), Chelsea Turner, Matt Moffitt, and Kyle DeRouen; two bonus grandchildren, Tyler Hoyt and Brooklyn Hoyt; and 13 great grandchildren. She was “Maw Maw” to so many.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Eda Dupuis; one sister, Hazel Potier; one “bonus” grandchild Krissii Guillory.

Maxine was born and raised in Crowley. for most of her adult life she was a resident of Eunice. She was employed by Jantzen clothing and swimwear for many years.

Maxine was a social butterfly that loved people. If she met a stranger, it wasn’t for very long. She loved meeting new people, going places, and spending time with her family.

Maxine was involved in many organizations. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was Catholic Daughter of the Year in 2014. Maxine was also a Eucharistic ministe, providing communion to those that were unable to attend Mass.

She was a volunteer at Oak Lane Nursing Home for Masses. She was a member of the Come Lord Jesus Bible study group for many years. She was also the president of St. Anthony’s Ladies’ Altar Society for several years.

Maxine’s hobbies included gardening, baking and sewing. Her family’s favorite was her homemade lemon cake. There was not a dessert she couldn’t make.

Pallbearers will be Todd Simon, Scott Simon, Matt Moffitt, Kyle DeRouen, Cade Manuel and Chad Manuel; alternate Zachary Comeaux.

Readings will be by two of her great-grand daughters, Ali Manuel and Lexi Manuel

We would like to sincerely thank all that took part in her phenomenal care these past several months. Thank you to every family member that dropped everything they were doing, rearranged their schedules and sacrificed so many hours and days to help with Maw Maw.

Thank you to Acadian Medical Center and their amazing staff, to Dr. Zebediah Stearns, Dr. Randy Miller, her loving sitters, and Hope Health Care and Hospice in Lafayette and their wonderful compassionate staff especially her nurses and aides.

Maxine was known to be such a sweet, loving woman by all who knew her. To those she was closest to, she was sassy, funny, and a little firecracker. She was our “Little ray of sassy sunshine.”

To know her was to know love, to be accepted for who you are, and to always have someone in your corner no matter what. There are no words to describe how much we will miss our sweet “Mackie.”