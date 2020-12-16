Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Forest Park Church of Christ for Mary Nell Marcantel Duhon, 94, who died at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her residence in Crowley surrounded by family and friends.

Rev. Jason Corder, pastor of Forest Park Church of Christ, will preside over the services.

The burial will follow in the Kie Hebert cemetery.

All visitation will be held at the Forest Park Church of Christ on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Duhon was born on Jan. 27, 1926, in Mamou, to Lindsey and Camille Guillory Marcantel. She was a 1943 graduate and salutatorian of Mamou High School and then went on to college at Cincinnati Bible Seminary, graduating in 1947.

Her working career was spent at the Louisiana State Welfare Department as a social worker for 28 years, retiring in 1982.

One of her passions was quilting and she did that extremely well up until her last year of life. Her specialty was hospitality as she hosted many family gatherings at her home over the years and was known and appreciated for her hosting and cooking skills.

In addition to loving her family, she was a devoted follower of Christ and really loved spending time at church with like minded Christians. She truly enjoyed being with people.

Mrs. Duhon is survived by two sons, Ricky Duhon and Randy Duhon, both of Crowley; and one sister, Betty Mouton and husband Wiley of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Preston Duhon; and two sisters, Mersie Duhon and Nasel Leblanc.

Duhon Funeral Home – Crowley (337) 783-1395 1529 Crowley – Rayne Hwy., is in charge of all of the arrangements.