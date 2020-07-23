Mary Lou “Nan” Bernard

CARENCRO - Funeral services were held Friday, July 24, 2020, at a 2 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, for Mary Lou Bernard, 88, the former Mary Lou Faul, who passed away Wednesday, July 22, surrounded by her family in Carencro.

Interment was in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Bill Melancon, pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church in St. Martinville, officiated the services.

Ms. Bernard was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. She was a parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Carencro, where she was a member of the Bonne Mort Society, St. Anne Society, Ladies Altar Society, Sacred Heart League and God’s Little Dusters. She was a traiteur and was a caregiver all her life. She was owner/operator of Mary’s House of Religion in Carencro for more than 15 years.

Survivors include two sisters, her caretaker, Bella Trahan of Carencro, and Ruby Guidry and husband Victor, of Jennings; her nephew and caretaker, Billy Arsement; her niece, Sherry Roy and husband Larry of Rayne; her beloved dog, Coco; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Caffery Bernard; her parents, Arvillin Faul and the former Rose Richard; five brothers, Cleveland Faul, Albert Faul, Clifford Faul, Leroy Faul and Easton Faul; two sisters, Yola Savoie and Mary Ellen Picard; and her niece that she raised as her own, Lisa Bernard.

A rosary was prayed at noon on Friday, July 24, in the funeral home.

The family requested visiting hours observed from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Heart of Hospice in Lafayette for the wonderful care they provided, and especially to Ms. Mary, Jessica, Lakin, Tawanna, Freida, Sheena and Chaplain Rachael and Patrick.

Pallbearers were Billy Arsement, T.J. Johnfore, Chetwin Coleman III, Austin Coleman, Rose Smith and John Racca. Honorary pallbearer was Larry Roy.

