A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mary LeLeux Toney Earles, 84, who passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at her home in Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family requested visiting hours to be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary was be recited at 6 p.m. Monday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by five children, Brian Toney of Crowley, Linda Toney LaCombe and husband Bradley of Crowley, Russell Toney of Crowley, Michael Toney and wife Jamie of Crowley, and Kitty Toney Ogea and husband Eric of Covington; three step-children, Barnett Earles III and wife Janet of Charlotte, North Carolina, Donna Dauterive and husband Dr. Edward “Ned” of New Iberia, and Faith Pace and husband Andy of Placerville, California; one brother, John LeLeux and wife Mary Ann of Crowley; 15 grandchildren, Katie LaCombe Primeaux and husband Ronald, Stuart LaCombe and wife Regan, Lauren LaCombe, Eric LaCombe, Brooke St. Julien, Kenneth Toney, Brandon Toney, Kristen Toney , Anna Beth Toney, Kathryn Ogea, Alex Ogea, Kyle Ogea, Adam Linscombe, Ian Linscombe, and Jackson Linscombe; nine step-grandchildren, Edward Dauterive and wife Gretchen, Matthew Dauterive, Frances Forette and husband Adam, Cristine Sledge and husband Neal, Jeff Earles and wife Alyson, Patrick Earles and wife Jennifer, Amanda Pace, Sarah Timberman and husband Jeff, and Jenna Summers and husband Josh; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Primeaux, Eleanor Henderson, Korey Toney, Daymon Toney, Everett Toney, Elliot LaCombe, Edison LaCombe, and Timothy Strickler; 15 step-great-grandchildren; her godchildren, Jerry Duhon, and Brenda LeLeux; and her close friend Theresa Ardoin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Toney Jr.; her second husband, Barnett “Duke” Earles; one son, Charles Toney III; her parents, Lionel and Beulah Bonvillian LeLeux; and his step-son, Cory Earles.

Pallbearers will be Alex Ogea, Kyle Ogea, Stuart LaCombe, Eric LaCombe, Joey Leger, Kenneth Toney

Honorary pallbearer will be Bruce Foreman.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.