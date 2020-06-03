Memorial services will be held Friday, June 5, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Mark Gregory Smith, 62, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 5:08 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.

Rev. Gerard Morgan will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours from 1 p.m. Friday to service time. In following Mark’s wishes he was cremated.

Mark is survived by his caregiver, Bonnie Breaux and their son, Devin Gregory Smith, both of Jennings; a son, David Keith Smith and wife Summer of Iota; two granddaughters, Madison Smith and Zoe Smith; one sister, Sheila Smith Ray and husband Odean of Shreveport; two brothers, Phillip Smith and wife Marie of St. Amant, and Mike Smith and wife Karen of Crowley; one sister-in-law, Becky Smith of Iota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie and Iris Mitchell Smith; and one brother, Donald Smith.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.