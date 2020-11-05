RAYNE - Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Marie H. Romero, 78, who passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1:52 p.m. at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Deacon Dennis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne officiated the services. Burial was in St. Theresa Catholic Church Cemetery in Duson.

The family requested visitation on Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary was recited on Monday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, William Romero Sr. of Scott; three sons, Daniel Romero and wife Elaine of Rayne, William “Bill” Romero Jr. and wife Teena of Duson, and Thomas Romero and wife Debbra of Judice; four daughters, Pearl Owens and husband Carroll of Rayne, Tina Thibodeaux and husband John of Scott, Tessa Trahan and husband Norris of Maurice, and Tracy Romero of Scott; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the service were James Benoit, Keith Owens, Scotty Thibodeaux, Lance Romero, Nicholas “Nick” Romero, Randy Guidry, Chaz LeBlanc and Shawn Pitre. Honorary pallbearers were Daniel, Bill and Thomas Romero.

Mrs. Romero was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalie Hebert; her step-father, Leo Sonnier Sr.; and two brothers, Leo Sonnier Jr. and Joseph Eddie Venable.

Visitors may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mrs. Romero’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 was in charge of all funeral arrangements.