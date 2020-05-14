It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Margie Louise Borill announces her passing from this life on May 6, 2020, at the age of 83.

Margie was born in Crowley to Jules Comeaux and Lula Alleman on Oct. 24, 1936. Margie was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to the care of her family.

Margie loved playing Bingo and cards, going fishing and dancing, and cooking. Her passion in life was her children and grandchildren, and her greatest joys came from spending time and making memories with all her family and friends.

She was a kind and loving person, will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish their memories of Margie are her daughters, Juliet Touchet (Peter) of Midland, Julie Ann Comeaux (John) of Lafayette, and Betty Broussard (Hal) of Mermentau Cove; her son, Russell Borill (Charlene) of Denham Springs; her daughter-in-law, Paula Guidry of Jennings; her brother, Aaron Comeaux (Linda) of Mire; her sister, Rita Romero of Rayne; her 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Margie is now resting in Heaven with the family that preceded her in death, her parents, Jules and Lula Comeaux; her beloved husband, Albert N. Borill; her sons, Mitchell Guidry, Adrian Borill and Glenn Borill; her daughter, Thelma Seaux; her great-granddaughter, Molly Desormeaux; her grandson, Glenn “Boobie” Carriere; her brothers, Belton, Eugene, J.C. and Kermit Comeaux; her sister, Sadie Guidry.

Graveside services for Margie Louise Borill, 83, of Midland, will be held at Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood on May 16, at 11 a.m. with Father Clint Trahan officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. and continuing until the time of her graveside services. A Rosary will be recited on Friday evening at 7 p.m. by Janelle Abshire.

Those chosen to honor her as her pallbearers will be Jessica Seaux, Treg Comeaux, Timothy Comeaux, Frank LaVergne, Brandon Borill and Tyler Lantier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron John Comeaux, Hal Broussard, Dominque Carriere, Lindsey Comeaux, Jamie Desormeaux and Glenn Carriere III.

Due to the restrictions of Phase 1 reopening of our state, maximum capacity is 50 people inside the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.