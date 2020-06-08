Article Image Alt Text

Margaret Leleux Trahan

Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:26am
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, for Margaret Leleux Trahan, 58, who died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 3:45 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital.
Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.
The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to service time.
Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 32 years, Cleveland G. Trahan of Crowley; one step-brother, Floyd Primeaux and wife Rose of Mermentau Cove.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Leleux and Noemie Saltzman; her step-mother, Adele Saltzman Primeaux; one step-brother, Alton Primeaux.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.

