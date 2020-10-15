Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 1219 W. Hutchinson Ave., Crowley, for Mrs. Maggie C. Scott, 94, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her residence in Crowley.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Rev. Pernell Trent, pastor of St. Joseph Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Scott leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Arthur Scott (Goldie) and Eddie Scott (Johnzetta), both of Crowley, and Gabriel Scott Jr. (Albertine) of Houston, Texas; four daughters, Clara Pollard, Hilda Scott, Linda Scott and Patricia Scott, all of Crowley; 26 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by: her husband, Gabriel Scott Sr.; her parents, George and Clara Clark; one daughter, Betty Joe Scott Broussard; and two granddaughters, Roslyn Byers and Symekia Broussard. The last remaining sibling of a family of 13 children, Maggie is also preceded in death by seven brothers who passed away in early childhood; her last beloved brother, Joseph Clark Sr.; and four sisters, Rose Gloston, Nellie Ross, Elaine Bernard and Carrie Clark.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church.

Please be advised we will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Masks are required for those who will be in attendance.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all of her family and friends who were there to support her.

Words of condolence may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.