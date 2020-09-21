Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel of Crowley for Lucille Petry Desselle, 85, who died at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept, 20m in Crowley.

Lucille was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Indian Bayou, to the late Minos and Lillian Sarver Petry. She loved holidays, taking road trips with her girls and family gatherings, and especially Christmas Eve with all her family and grandchildren.

Rev. Ron Petry will conduct the funeral services.

Visitation may be observed Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the Duhon Funeral Home in Crowley.

Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sherry Williams, Kayla Helton and husband Gary and Celeste Richard and husband John, all of Crowley; two sons Keith Desselle of Crowley and Kent Desselle and wife Darcie of Iota; a brother, Minos Petry and wife Flo of Robert; 17 grandchildren, Kisha, Zade, Wyatt and Becka Semenuk, Chelsa Hernandez, Beau Desselle, Jamie, Eric and Josh Williams, Nicholas Helton, Chayla Broussard and Hannah Dupre, Justin and Paityn Desselle, Jalyn, John and Jordon Richard; 44 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter, Emma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Berkley P. Desselle; a daughter, Jenny Semenuk; a sister, Catherine Fluitt; and her grandson, Paul Levi Williams Jr.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mrs. Desselle’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.