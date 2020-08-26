BATON ROUGE - Louis Joseph Thibodeaux was born on a rice farm in Branch, Louisiana in 1939. Over the next 80 years, he would go on to leave this earth much better than he found it — through his 60-year marriage to his beloved wife Joyce Lasiter, his children Scott and Michele and their families, his work pioneering the field of Environmental Chemodynamics, his many students and colleagues during his 50-year career as a professor at University of Arkansas and LSU, his friendships, his sailing trips, and much more.

Louis was truly a Louisiana-educated man - attending Branch Elementary, Rayne High School, and LSU for his undergraduate, Masters, and PhD. He was a prolific researcher, scientist, and teacher who loved every day of his work, so much that he would claim he had never “worked” a day in his life. He was often heard saying “I am, therefore, I pollute” and challenged everyone around him to consider their impact on this earth, for which he fought fiercely. There was no knot he couldn’t tie or problem he couldn’t fix with a little “Cajun engineering”. He was a Renaissance man, a devoted family man, and larger than life. He was an avid traveler and taught his family to be life-long students of the world. He sought truth, never took himself too seriously, and could wear a hat better than just about anyone.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents Clovis J. and Lottie Thibodeaux, and his brothers Jack and Conrad.

He is survived by his darling wife, Elwana Joyce; his son, Jason Scott and wife Carla; his daughter, Michele Thibodeaux McLindon and husband John; seven grandchildren, Phoebe, Natalie, Whitney, Bonnie, Camille, Miles, and Britt; and seven great-grandchildren, John Nathan, Lottie, Jason, Scottie, Darcy, Zoey and Mya.

Visitation was held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Monday, Aug. 24, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral and graveside service were held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the initiation of the Louis J. Thibodeaux Youth Sailing Program of the Pelican Yacht Club, PO Box 40845, Baton Rouge, LA 70835.