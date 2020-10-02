RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at a 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in for Lloyd Robley Moreau, 70, who died Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence in Rayne surrounded by his family.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be the celebrant of the funeral services.

Mr. Robley served in the United States Army in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart during his time. He was a member the American Legion Post 77 in Rayne, LA.

Survivors include his five children, one son, Christopher N. Moreau of Rayne; four daughters, Sherrie David and spouse Todd of Rayne, Christine Melancon and spouse Michael of Houston, Texas, Jan Moreau and companion Heaven LeBlanc of Rayne, Annie Moreau and fiance' Wade Rebardi of Carencro; nine grandchildren, Mackenzie David Simon and spouse Tyler, Madison David, Megan David, Macie David, Noah David, Tyler Melancon and spouse Lauren, Caleb Melancon, Nicholas Moreau, Morgan Moreau; three great-grandchildren, Caroline Simon, Owen Melancon, Cason Melancon; and two sisters, Janell Estilette and spouse Earl of Lafayette, Debbie Olinger and spouse Gerard of Roberts Cove.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hebert Moreau; father, Lloyd Joseph Moreau; and mother, Rita Hargrave Moreau.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Melancon, Caleb Melancon, Nicholas Moreau, Morgan Moreau, Larry Menard, and Michael Hebert.

A Rosary will be prayed Saturday, October 3, at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday, October 3, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Sunday, October 4, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.