RAYNE - Funeral services are pending for Lionel James Deculit, 65, who died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Community Gardens Cemetery in Rayne.

Pastor Nathan T. Stevens of Starlight Baptist Church in Rayne, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his mother, Rachel McCleland Deculit of Rayne; daughter, Latasha N. Deculit of Fort Smith, AR; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Cassandra Deculit Woods and spouse Harold of Lafayette, and Darlene Deculit of Santa Anna, CA; and four brothers, Stanley Deculit of Lafayette, Timmy Deculit and spouse Alice of Orange, CA, Carlos Deculit of Mire, Donald Deculit of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Deculit Sr.; three brothers, Lawrence Deculit Jr., Anthony Deculit and Birtell Deculit; sister, Diane Deculit; grandparents, Delia and Freddie McClelland; grandmother, Mable Crandle Harmon; and grandfather, Elise Harmon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.