Memorial services will be held at a later date for Lindy “T-Lin” Vincent Istre, 66, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Egan.

“T-Lin” loved feeding her family that she cherished with all her heart, as well as out-fishing her brothers. The last years of her life were committed to being “NaNa” to her beloved grandchildren.

Lindy is survived by her husband of 40 years, John A. Istre of Egan; one daughter, Tori Hebert and husband Donald of Crowley; one son, Bryce Istre of Egan; two grandchildren, Madalyn and Imberlyn Hebert; two brothers, Mike Vincent and wife Cheryl of Lafayette, and Heulin “Tunny” Vincent and wife Berna of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by infant children, Casey and John Phillip; her parents, Percy and Mildred Richard Vincent; one sister, Lela V. Dietz; one brother, Marvin “Pookie” Vincent.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.