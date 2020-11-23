RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Lima LeJeune Clement, 90, who died Saturday, Nov. 21, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her two children, Thomas Bearb and spouse Rhonda T. Bearb of Rayne, and Bridget Bearb of Rayne; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one sister, Carrie LeJeune Savoy and spouse Hubert Savoy of Rayne.

She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Bearb; husband, Andrus Clement; father, Ogel LeJeune; mother, Helen LeJeune LeJeune; four sisters, Alice LeJeune Bellard and spouse Walter Bellard, Ella LeJeune Bergeron and spouse Roy Bergeron, Lorene LeJeune Richard and spouse Felix Richard, and Susie LeJeune Cary and spouse Allen Cary; and two brothers, Issac LeJeune and spouse Virgie LeJeune, and Iceal LeJeune and spouse Wilma LeJeune.

Pallbearers will include Jonathan Savoy, Timmy Savoy, Jacob Cormier, Dustin Cormier, Matthew Romero and Ty Savoy. Honorary pallbearers were Barry Bearb and Gerald LeJeune.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements is entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.