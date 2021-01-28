RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Levi Joseph Bearb, 88, who died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. He would be honored to know that his granddaughters, Elizabeth and Jillian Bearb, will do the readings for his special services.

The Bearb family requires all guests wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at the funeral home and church. Thank you for understanding during this unprecedented time.

Raised in Mire, LA, Levi was the son of the late Valsin and Helena Hebert Bearb. In his younger days, Levi was found in the fields in Rayne, playing softball with his buddies. He played with the Rayne Wholesale Team in the 1960's and his passion for softball led his wife and kids watch him play in the neighborhood fields. In addition to playing the sport, Levi enjoyed time at numerous sports activities for his children and grandchildren. His two favorite hobbies were gardening and watching the Purple Martins flying into his handmade birdhouses. If someone went to visit him, they would find him either picking his crops in the backyard or sitting on his porch, watching the birds come in.

Survivors include his oldest son, Larry Bearb and spouse Margaret-Gay Landry Bearb and their children, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Jillian Bearb; his only daughter, Barbara "Sis" Bearb Credeur and spouse Sidney Credeur Sr. and their children Sidney Jr., Brook, Blake, Brandon and Chad Credeur; and his youngest son, Clarence Bearb and spouse Karen Faulk Bearb and children, Devin, Bryce, Joey and Annie Bearb and step grandson, Joshua Carriere; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Bearb Douget. Also surviving is Levi's stepchildren, Sidney Dupuis, Patricia Triola, Ramona LaPoint, Tammy Sarver, Vickie Dupuis, and numerous great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eunice Soileaux Bearb; second wife, Rose Veronie Bearb; father, Valsin Bearb; mother, Helana Hebert Bearb; two brothers, Joseph Bearb and Napoleon Beard; one sister, Angela Boulet; and one step-daughter, Malinda Winn.

Pallbearers will be Sidney Credeur Jr., Brook Credeur, Chad Credeur, Nicholas Bearb, Devin Bearb and Bryce Bearb. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Credeur, Brandon Credeur, Joey Bearb, Larry Winn and Sidney Dupuis.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, January 29, 2021 at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The Bearb family would like to give a special thanks to the Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne for the care they gave to Mr. Bearb, especially during this difficult time with COVID, allowing us to do special COVID visitations with him.

