RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at a 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Letrice Ann Richard Guidry, 91, who died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and Deacon Denis LaCroix will celebrate the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Guidry, Bill Guidry and spouse Cheryl Guidry, and Carl Guidry, all of Rayne; 10 grandchildren, Allison G. Cantrell and spouse Charlie, Jenny G. Prevost and spouse Terrell, Rebecca G. Vidrine and spouse Cody, Adam Girouard and spouse Jamie, Luke Girouard, Lindsey Girouard and spouse Amber, Doug Guidry, Aidan Guidry and Sydney Guidry; step-granddaughter, Rachel L. Istre and spouse John; sister, Elaine Breaux of Lafayette; and sister-in-law, Praydos Richard Eckert of Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Gene" Stanley Guidry; daughter, Debra Guidry Girouard; grandson, Phillip John Guidry; great-granddaughter, Catherine Francis Cantrell; parents, Lionel Richard and Eula Martin Richard; brother, Pat Richard; and brother-in-law, Robley Breaux.

Heartfelt gratitude is expressed to caretakers Lou August, Agnes Sterlings and Kim Bernard. A special thanks to the wonderful team with Heart of Hospice, especially her nurse Nicole Deaville.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or Rayne Catholic Elementary Memorial Fund, 407 South Polk St., Rayne, LA 70578.

