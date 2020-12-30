Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., for Leroy Joseph Simon, 83, who died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 7:49 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital.

In keeping with Mr. Simon’s request, he will be cremated and a private graveside service will be held at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann McDaniel Simon of Crowley; two daughters, Rocky Fluitt and husband Marlin of Crowley, and Wendy Morgan and husband Jeffery of Egan; six grandchildren, Heidi Simon Vincent, Hobie Fluitt, Cassie Morgan, Cayden Morgan, C.J. Morgan and Claire Morgan; seven great-grandchildren, Paige Vincent, Paisley Vincent, Parker Vincent, Luke Fluitt, Michael Fluitt, Kate Anne Fluitt and Audrey Morgan; four sisters, Beatrice Girouard of Biloxi, Mississippi, Ida Bert of Alabama, Yolande Duhon of Kaplan and Nettie Primeaux of Baton Rouge; three brothers, Ulyssee Simon of Crowley, Dennis Simon of Humble, Texas, and Clyde Simon of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dupreville and Laurence Comeaux Simon; one sister, Willie Mae Langlinais; five brothers, Sterling, Chester, Rayal, Curtis and Dalton Simon.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

In keeping with the State of Louisiana mandate, mask will be required during visitation at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.