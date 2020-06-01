A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Leona Mae Murff Bellon, 77, who passed away May 28, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Interment will be in Maxie Cemetery.

Leona spent her career working for SWLA Developmental Center until her retirement after 28 years as human resource manager.

She is survived by one daughter, Enola Fruge Trahan and husband, Ricky of Egan; five grandchildren, Travis Trahan and wife Liz, Shaynon Miller, Nathan Trahan and wife April, Reese Trahan and girlfriend Caitlin, and Rusty Trumps and wife Chasity; and 12 great-grandchildren, Sabian, Isaac, Logan, Collins, Amelia, Dylan, Ryan, Michael Shayne, Jaydon, Nathan and Kaden.

Leona is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Bernice Leger Murff; and one son, Shayne Murff.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.