Private funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Leola Meaux Guidry, 93, who died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital.

Deacon Dennis Lacroix officiated for the services.

Visitation was observed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to service time with a rosary at 9:30 a.m.

Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Guidry is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Guidry, Mary G. Melancon and husband Russell, and Jacquelyn Guidry; four sons, Andrew Guidry and wife Vickie, Raymond Guidry and wife Dana, Anthony Guidry, and Gregory Guidry and wife Stacy; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew “Hotsy” Guidry; one grandson; her parents and two brothers.

