Laura Cart Matte was born on Sept. 21, 1940, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 2, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota with Fr. Jude Thierry officiating.

The family requested visiting hours Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary was recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Laura was married to Harold Dean Cart for 36 years until his passing in 1993. Together they had four children, Zachary (Paula) Cart of Iota, Ellis (Phyllis) Cart of Iota, Kayla (Danny) Short of Iota, and Michelle (Keith) Derouen of Iowa. They had nine grandchildren, Dane Cart, Aili (Matt) Burns, Ellis Wayne II (Jordan) Cart, Ethan (Selina) Cart, Tyler Short, Garrett Short; and three step-grandchildren, Andrew (Cassandra) Leger, Ashley (Ben) Bertrand, Kandace (fiancé Johnathan) Derouen. They had seven great grandchildren.

She later married Leo Matte Jr. until his passing in 2005. She gained one stepdaughter, Patty (Loren) Victory of Westlake, and three step-grandchildren, Philip Matte, David (Madison) Victory and Adam (fiancée Morgan) Victory. They had four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Dean Cart and Leo Matte Jr; her parents Raymond Sr. and Armine LeJeune; her brother Raymond Lejeune Jr.; three sisters, Mary Cormier, Jane Daigle and Vivian Daigle.

Pallbearers will be Ellis Wayne Cart II, Ethan Cart, Dane Cart, Matthew Burns, Tyler Short and Garrett Short.

Family was her number one priority and she lived for visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her good friends, better known as the “Golden Girls” — Betty Doucet, Florence Miller, and Jennifer Beard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.