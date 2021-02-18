It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Mr. Larry James Landry Sr. announces his passing from this life on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the age of 78.

Larry was born in Jennings to Evelins Landry and Marie Gary Landry. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964 in the Air Police Canine Corp and as an interpreter during the Vietnam War.

He continued to serve his community as a Boy Scouts Master during the 1970s 1980s and 1990s and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Larry was a devout Roman Catholic, devoted husband, and father.

Larry worked for many years in the aviation industry, which was his passion, treating all his customers and employees as if they were family. He loved to BBQ and cook for his family, loved watching Saints and LSU football, playing golf, and working out at the gym.

Larry’s greatest joy came from the time he was able to spend with all of his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Larry is survived by his three sons, Larry J. Landry Jr. (Karen) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Lance Joseph Landry (Carmen) of Scott, and Layne Jacy Landry (Rebecca) of Lafayette; his two daughters, Margaret Heather Landry Bergren (John) of Welsh, and Kamala Caroline Iguess (Kevin) of Welsh; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Derrick, Aidan, Megan, Cain, Jordan, Shelby and Zoe; and four great grandchildren, Jay, Jaxson, Charles Jr. and Kingston.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret “Margo” Dunn Gillard Landry; his father Evelins Landry; his mother Marie Gary; step-father Camille Palmer; and one grandson, Christian Renè Dubois.

Memorial services for Larry James Landry Sr. will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh on Friday, Feb. 19, at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will take place immediately following the Memorial Mass at the Pine Island Cemetery located on Pine Island Highway in Pine Island.

