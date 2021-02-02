Crystal Beach, TX - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Konner Elliot Trahan, originally from Lafayette, who received his angel wings at the young age of 27 at his parent’s home in Crystal Beach, Texas, on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 8:05 a.m. His battle with stomach cancer was short, but he fought bravely until the time of his passing.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Fr. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Konner was born on June 5, 1993, in Lafayette, to Kevin Wayne Trahan and Katrinka Elizabeth Mire Trahan of Scott and Rayne. He attended school in Rayne, and enjoyed driving tractors, working with computers, and fishing with his dad and “Pop” Trahan. Konner was his parents sidekick and tagged along on their adventures in moving to Fort Worth, Texas, then Crystal Beach, Texas over the last few years.

Konner was blessed to be mentored by some special family friends, Rod Boulley, Curtis Darby, Shannon Elliot, Danny Guidry, Charley Steen, and his special uncle, Corwin Mire. Konner had a pure heart and touched all who met him. He will be missed greatly, but will continue to spread joy in heaven.

Survivors include his parents, Kevin Wayne Trahan and Katrinka Elizabeth Mire Trahan; one brother, Kirk Dononvan Trahan and spouse Lauren S. Trahan; one niece, Caroline G. Trahan; two uncles, Corwin Mire and spouse Pebbles K. Mire and Carroll Benoit; godmother, Jackie Babineaux; godfather, Ronnie Kidder; and honorary godmothers, Stephanie Roy Lormand and Veronica Terro.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Milton Joseph Mire and Ora Mire; paternal grandparents, Shelton Trahan and Levan Trahan; one aunt, Sharon Trahan Benoit; and one uncle, Martin “Keith” Trahan.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, Feb. 5, from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Trahan family would like to thank Dr. Robert Wolff, Dr. Natalie Walton, and the staff on G19 and G20 floors of M.D. Anderson. Also the Hospice Care Team, Barbara, Kelly and Kim for their help and guidance as Konner battled cancer.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, 334-3141.