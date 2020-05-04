A private memorial gathering with immediate family will be held at a later date in Rocky Mountain National Park for Katherine Andree Sudwischer, 63, who passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home in Loveland, Colorado, surrounded by her loving family.

Katherine was born Jan. 16, 1957, in Crowley to Herbert Thomas Sudwischer and Marlayna Gail Broussard Sudwischer.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Scarpino; children, Nicholas Mark Habetz and wife Kristen of Wheatridge, Colorado, and Mitchell Mark Habetz and fiancé Sukhi of Loveland; two grandpups, Molly and Tank; one brother, Chuck Sudwischer of San Marcos, Texas; sister, Gretchen Sudwischer of Lafayette; and a half-brother, Tom Muttera of California;

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlayna Gail Broussard Sudwischer; father, Thomas Sudwischer; maternal grandparents, Ashton and Lillian Broussard; and paternal grandparents, Herbert and Vernie Sudwischer.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank-you to the staff of Pathways Hospice of Fort Collins, Colorado, for the extraordinary loving care provided to Kathy and the family.

Memorial may be made to Resthaven Funeral Home and Resthaven Memory Gardens in Fort Collins at www.dignitymemorial.com.

Resthaven Funeral Home was in charge of services.