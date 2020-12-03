RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Judith Marie Meche Constantine, 70, who died Thursday, Dec. 3, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Leger Cemetery in Rayne.

Deacon Tim Ledet with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Gene Joseph Constantine of Branch; two sons, Gene-O Constantine of Branch and Blake Constantine and spouse Stephanie of Summerdale, Alabama; one grandson, Caleb Blanford of Summerdale, Alabama; three brothers, Elmo Meche and spouse Jackie of Rayne, Michael Meche and spouse Lena of Rayne, and Carl Meche and spouse Angie of Rayne; and five nieces and nephews, Michelle, Troy, Brandy, godchild Austin and Brice.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Joseph Meche, and mother, Vermae Bergeron Meche.

Pallbearers will be Carl Meche, Austin Meche, Brice Meche, Jonathan Broussard, Jamie Broussard and Brendan Comeaux.

A Rosary will be prayed Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon with the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 12:15 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.