RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Joseph Dudley Simon, 80, who died Friday, July 3, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Reverend Brent Smith of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley C. Simon; sons, Barry Simon and spouse Dana, Paul Simon and spouse Stacé, Guy Simon and spouse Lainey, and Clay Simon and spouse Nicole; sisters, Bernella Nolan and Donna Simon; brother, Felix Simon and spouse Helen; brothers-in-law, Kerney Carriere and Darrell Carriere; a very close friend, Carl Mallett; 12 grandchildren, Hailei Simon, Taylor Simon, Sydnei Simon, Joshua Simon, Kaitlyn Bordelon, Donovan Simon, Bryson Simon, Clayton Simon, Gabby Wardlow, Mollie Simon, Justin Simon and Maddie Simon; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cleveland Simon; mother, Bernice Menard Simon; brother, Clifton Simon; sister-in-law, Bobbie; brother-in-law, Jim Carriere and sister-in-law, Kay B. Carriere; sister-in-law, Vickie Carriere; and father- and mother-in-law, Cleve and Cedia Carriere.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday July 6, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 7, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass.

The Simon family would like to extend a special thanks to The Ellington for all the support that was provided to them during their time of need, and Heart of Hospice, especially nurses Nichole Deville the social director Becca Vidrine and the Chaplain Patrick.

