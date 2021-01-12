RAYNE - Private Graveside services will be held at a later date for John Norris Choate, 87, who died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Ochsner St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge.

Interment will be in the LeRoy Cemetery in LeRoy.

Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Choate Ramsey of Lafayette; son, Tommy Choate of Morse; sister, Evelyn Hoffpauir; three stepsons, Michael Dupuis of Rayne, Stephen Dupuis and Adolph Dupuis, both Iowa; three grandchildren, Melissa Chiasson of Rayne, John Falcon of Duson and Tessa Holloway of New Iberia; eight great-grandchildren, Shanna Guidry of Carencro, Aaron Chiasson of Raefor, NC, Andrew Chiasson of NC, Catlyn Falcon of Lafayette, Kurt Falcon of Lafayette, Ansley Falcon of New Iberia, Mya Holloway of Rayne, and Olivia Eastin of New Iberia; and six great-great-grandchildren, Zayb LeBlanc, Zaig LeBlanc, Wren Guidry, Graham Guidry, Jordy Chiasson and McKay Chiasson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Voorhies Choate; mother, Elodie Schexnyder Choate; brother, George Choate; ex-wife, Audry T. Richard; and ex-wife, Helen Dupuis.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.