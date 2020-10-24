A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church for John LaCombe Jr., 77, who died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2:24 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Jude Thierry will celebrate the Mass and the burial will be in the Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visitation may be observed Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Mr. LaCombe was born Dec. 28, 1942, to the late John LaCombe Sr. and Edmay Laughlin LaCombe. He worked many years at Island Operating Services.

He is survived by three sons, Douglas Keith LaCombe and his wife Lynette of Iota, Brian Colby LaCombe and his wife Lane of Carencro and Tray Anthony LaCombe and his wife Dana of Breaux Bridge; grandchildren, Beau and Amber Doucet, Blanche and Gabe Hensgens, Aaron and Jena LaCombe, McKenzie and Blake Delahoussaye, Olivia, Ezra, Edyn and Elijah LaCombe and Kennedy and Kiera LaCombe; great grandchildren, Landon, Mason, Kaleigh, Kinslee, Sawyer, Greta, Benny, Levi and Leah Kate; and one brother, Carl LaCombe of Carencro.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Milner LaCombe; his parents; two sons, Duane Ray LaCombe and Joseph Paul LaCombe; grandchild, Desiree LaCombe; two sisters, Lucille Mae Grace Bertrand and Ruth LaCombe; and one brother, Richard “Popeye” LaCombe.

Pallbearers will be his three sons, Douglas, Brian and Tray LaCombe, Beau Doucet, Gabe Hensgens and Aaron LaCombe. Honorary pallbearers will be Ezra and Elijah LaCombe.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave, Iota, La., 70573, 337-779-2669.