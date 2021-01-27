John Henry Doughty of Dry Creek passed away in route to Houston, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 78.

John was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sept. 23, 1942, to John Floyd Doughty and Loura Mae Weathers Doughty

Visitation will be at Dry Creek Bible Church, 8341 Louisiana Highway 113, Dry Creek, on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 2 p.m.

Brother Sam Burchard will officiate.

Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.

John was employed by Acadia Parish School Board from 1965 to 1970; by the Vermillion Parish School Board from 1970 to 1971; then again for Acadia Parish from 1971 until he retired in 2007. John enjoyed a good political debate, reading, camping, hiking and fishing.

John is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Doughty, and his mother, Loura Mae Doughty.

John is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Joyce Cox Doughty of Dry Creek. They were married in Dry Creek on Oct. 5, 2002.

John is remembered by his son, Richard Doughty and wife Jenny Doughty of Lafayette; two daughters, Charlotte Avery and husband Jay Avery of Houston, Texas, and Sarah Doughty of Lafayette; two sisters, Nancy Magnani and husband Frank Magnani of Palmetta Bay, Florida, and Cindy Jernigan and husband Eddie Jernigan of Columbus, Mississippi; his niece, Lisa Klutts and husband Jeremy Klutts; and nephew, John Lamar Jernigan and wife Carla Jernigan; grandchildren, two great-nephews, and three great nieces.

Words of comfort to the family may be shared at www.labbymemorial.com.