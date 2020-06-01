Joe B Stoma services set for Monday

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday June 2, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Joe B. Stoma Jr. who passed away on May 29, 2020, in the comfort and peace of his home surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael of the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Joe B. was born in DeRidder to parents of Syrian descent, Laura Nassif and Joe B Stoma Sr. He graduated at age 14 from DeRidder High School and attended Louisiana State University from 1938- 1942.

Being the first generation of his family in this country, Joe B was proud to be an American citizen. He left home to serve his country in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps where he earned the rank of “Staff Sergeant.” He met many friends during those years and remained close to each of them until their deaths.

Joe B knew from a very young age that he wanted to find a wonderful woman and have a family of his own. His dream would be realized on April 28, 1947, when he married the true love of his life, Marie Gani. They married at Annunciation Catholic Church in Houston, Texas, beginning a 63-year adventure together. Marie and Joe B had nine children, 23 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Joe B was small in stature but lived life large and left giant footsteps for others to fill. He loved people and valued friendship above all else. For Joe B, success in life was measured by the number of friends he made along the way, rather than the size of any fortune left behind.

Joe B loved a good story and took advantage of any opportunity to tell one. He had a wonderful sense of humor that proved a comfort to so many and provided much joy throughout the years. Often, he told his stories in Arabic, the language his parents spoke and taught him as a young child. Joe B was quite fluent and spoke beautiful Arabic.

Family, community and friends remained priorities throughout his life. Joe B believed that giving of his time, talents, and resources was simply a part of living life well. His church and his faith were always at the forefront of that generosity.

Joe B was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Third Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a charter member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He served as president of the Kiwanis Club of Louisiana and lieutenant governor of the Kiwanis Club of Mississippi.

He was also a lifetime member of American Legion Post 15 of Crowley. He served on the board of the Bayou Bend Country Club and enjoyed golf there for many years.

He served as president of both the Rice Belt Board of Realtors and the Louisiana Laundry and Cleaners Association for many years.

Joe B enjoyed success in several business endeavors and never feared trying something new. He was a clever businessman that never walked away from a challenge and always did things “his way.”

Being an avid golfer, he became a member of the Mississippi Seniors Golf Association. He and Marie enjoyed traveling to several tournaments throughout the South for several years. These trips were a great source of joy for both of them and they made many friends during their travels.

There should be some measure of consolation knowing that Joe B met death with strength and with peaceful anticipation of being reunited with his parents, his siblings, his son Joe B III and his beloved Marie. He assured and reassured all of his children that he was “ready.”

Joe B was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Theodore and Charles Joseph Stoma, his sister Eva Stoma Fuller, his son Joe B Stoma III and his beloved wife of 63 years, Marie Gani Stoma.

He is survived by eight children: Becky (Rod) Steven, Laura (David) Ward, Patricia( Larry) Sinclair, JoAnne (Michael) Montgomery; Madeleine (Mark) Crawford, Harvey (Emily) Stoma, Richard Stoma and Jacquelyn (George) Gitschel.

His grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Rodney Steven II, Brandon Steven, Johnny Steven, John Rowe IV, Aaron Sinclair, Leith Stoma, Trevor Stoma, Joe B Stoma IV, Richard Stoma Jr., Bradley Stoma, and Maximus Gitschel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.