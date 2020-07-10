A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Joan Elizabeth McDaniel Hoffpauer, 88, who passed away July 7, 2020, at West Jefferson Hospital in Marrero.

Interment will be in Old Crowley Cemetery.

Mrs. Hoffpauer was active in the Crowley Community as being a member of the Crowley Garden Club, Three-Ten Club and the Rosary Group. One of her favorite past time was playing bouree on Thursday.

She is survived by four children, Carol Elizabeth Hoffpauer and partner Lana Broussard of Breaux Bridge, Jack Clark Hoffpauer Jr. and wife Mary of Crowley, Laura Hoffpauer Talbot and husband David of New Orleans, and Kathy Hoffpauer Arceneaux and husband Randy of Mire; one sister, Georgie McDaniel Petitjean of Crowley; six grandchildren, Nicholas Talbot and wife Sara, Claire Palmisano and husband Frank, Emily Chiasson, Jeanne Luna and husband Steven, Jacob Arceneaux, and Jackson Hoffpauer; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clark Hoffpauer Sr.; her parents, George Curtis and Odessa Andrus McDaniel; one sister, Rose Mary Fritz; her grandson, Zachary Arceneaux; and her brother-in-law Ernest Petitjean.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital www.stjudes.org

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.