Jesse Antoine Stafford

Jesse A. Stafford, born in Roberts Cove on March 26, 1932, walked into eternity on June 7, 2020, at 9 a.m. from complications from COVID-19. It was a move he had made plans for years ago, when he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Annie Gilliam Stafford; his brothers; Percy Stafford, George Stafford, Joe Stafford, James Stafford and infant baby Stafford; his sister, Ruby Davis Navarre Suire; his wife, Ann (Millie) Stafford; daughters-in-law, Jackie Trahan Stafford and Brenda Clark Stafford; brothers-in-law, James Smith and Andy Barousse.

Jesse was a gentle giant who lived most his life in or around Crowley. As young man he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he came home, he went to work as a carpenter before becoming a general contractor for State Senator Bill Cleveland at Lewis Lumber Yard.

He built some of the first Project Housing in and around Crowley, including South Louisiana. Many a time dad would get a call in the middle of the night about one of his crew was in jail and Dad would get up and go to the jailhouse and bail them out.

Then he went to work for Hoyt Mfg, building prefabricated Phil-A-Sac stores all over Louisiana and other states. He built the first Shop Rite in South Crowley for John Dan Gielen.

He had many other jobs following, but I think the one he enjoyed the most was with his sweet Ann and their resale shop “Millie and Pawpaw’s” on North Parkerson.

Known as a man of faith, he had given his heart to the Lord at First Assembly of God in South Crowley, where he served faithfully for many years. Daddy was ordained as deacon in one of the churches he served in Lafayette.

He would give you the shirt off his back, if he thought you needed it. He saw no color when it came to people. His concrete contractor, Sid Wilson, was a black man, and because he was older, he referred to him as Mr. Sid, even though he worked for Dad. He thought the world of Mr. Sid and his sons and would do anything for them.

Dad met the love of his life in his later years, when he met Ann “Millie” Hewitt. They spent some wonderful years together before her passing on July 19, 2016.

He is survived by his sisters, Theresa Smith and Evelyn Barousse; children, Dexter Stafford, Ray (Dot) Stafford, Rocky Stafford, Tammy Stafford and Paula (Kenny) Lucero, Kathy (Havert) Hidalgo, Joey (Amelia) Hewitt; grandchildren, Adrian Stafford, Courtney Elwood, Brandon Stafford, Tony Stafford, Alisha Boulet, Bethany Stafford, Amber Stafford, Angelle Stafford, Ross Stafford, Nick Lucero, Sam Hidalgo, Hailey and Hunter Hewitt; 19 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Nathaniel Hoffpauir; special niece, Evon Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Northside Assembly of God, 809 E. Northern Ave., Crowley, on Tuesday June 9, with viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorial service will start at 1 p.m. with Bro. Randy Trahan officiating.

Interment will follow at Woodland Mausoleum.

In lieu of flower, we ask that donations be made to Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley.

We ask that all attending to please practice social distancing and masks are optional.

