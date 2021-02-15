Jeffrey Paul Hebert passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2021, at 61 years of age.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1960.

Jeffrey Paul was originally from Crowley. In his final days he was a resident of Maison de Ville Nursing Home in Harvey.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald G. Hebert of Crowley; and son, Eric Michael Hebert of Lafayette.

He is survived by two sons, Justin and Logan from Lafayette. He is a proud grandfather of six. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Hebert of Houston, Texas, and his sister, Susan Thurmond of Slidell.

Jeffrey was a medic for many years with the Acadian Ambulance Service. He was always proud to be of service to his community. He also served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for several years.

Jeffrey Paul loved to cook, which he learned from his mother and father. Cajun dishes were his specialty.

He will always be remembered for his mischievous and rascal personality. The “fewer the rules the better” was his way of thinking.

He will be deeply missed by his family.

A celebration of life for Jeffrey Paul Hebert will be held at a future date.