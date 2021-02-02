Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Iota for Jeffrey Flynn Clement, 59, who died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 6:19 p.m. in Iota.

Pastor David Greene, St. John Lutheran Church - Iota, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Burial will follow services in the Iota Cemetery.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tammy Lynn Dietz Clement of Iota; one daughter, Jordan Clement of Iota; one son, Connor Clement of Iota; two sisters, Judia C. LaCombe, and Joella C. Lease and husband Ronnie, all of Iota; one brother, Joseph F. “Joey” Clement II of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.F. and Julia Pousson Clement; one brother, James “T-Man” LaCombe.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.