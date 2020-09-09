The family and friends of Jeanette Broussard Seaton are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Sept. 7, 2020, at the age of 78.

Jeanette was born in Crowley to Clement Broussard and Lydia Hoffpauir on Sept. 18, 1941. She lived in Jennings and formerly of Crowley. She was a retired LPN in Texas. Jeanette loved watching birds, crocheting, sewing and watching “Family Feud” on TV. She was a member of the First Church of Christ. Most of all Jeanette loved the time she spent with her family. She was a kind and loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Lydia Ann Seaton of Jennings, and her brother, Norris Broussard (Sarah) of the state of Iowa.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Lydia Broussard; her husband, James E. Seaton; and her son, Sherwood Wayne Boatman.

Funeral Services for Jeanette Seaton, 78, of Jennings will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m., with Brother Jack Harris officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, Sept. 10, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until the time of her service at 2 p.m.

Jeanette’s family has decided to honor her wishes of cremation following her service.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.