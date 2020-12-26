RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at a 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for James Roger Doucet, 76, who died Friday, Dec. 25, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

The Doucet family requires all guests to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at the funeral home and church. Thank you for understanding during this unprecedented time.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Betty Comeaux Doucet; daughter, Tessa D. Guidry and spouse David; son, Jason Doucet and companion Kim Champagne; eight grandchildren, Lauren Simoneaux, Evan Doucet, Cameron Guidry, Nick LeBlanc, Morgan Alleman, Graci Alleman, Logan Alleman and Grayson Doucet; two great-grandchildren, Liam Guidry and Evrette Doucet; three sisters, Barbara D. Foreman and spouse Gerald, Janelle D. Daigle and spouse Kenny, and Sandra D. LaCroix; four brothers, Ronald Doucet and spouse Marylou, Donald Doucet, Mike Doucet and spouse Vicki, and Emick Doucet Jr.; and two sisters-in-law, Jancie Doucet and Sandra Doucet.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christy Doucet Alleman; great-grandson, Hayden Alleman; father, Emick Doucet Sr.; and mother, Evelina Moreau Doucet.

Pallbearers will be Jason Doucet, Evan Doucet, Ryan Comeaux, David Guidry, Cameron Guidry and Nick LeBlanc.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Dec. 28, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. until the funeral services.

