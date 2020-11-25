James “Jimmy” DuBose

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for James Michael “Jimmy” DuBose, 75, who passed away Nov. 25, 2020, in Crowley.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

James served his country as a member of the United States Naval Reserve on board the U.S. Manley DD 940 in Vietnam. He completed his active duty serving with Patrol Squadron 10 in Brunswick, Maine. Jimmy was released from active duty in 1968; returning home after serving his country honorably.

He is survived by his mother, Mildred Picard of Crowley; his siblings, Larry DuBose and wife Maureen of Crowley, Linda Simon and husband Robert of Clarksville, Arkansas, and Cindy Hollier and husband Tommy of Vidor, Texas; his daughter, Gina Miller and husband Butch of Crowley; four grandchildren, Logan Monceaux, Sloane Matthews, Caitlyn Monceaux, and Jack Thomas Dubose; and three great-grandchildren, Kinsley Elizabeth, Alivia Rose, and Veida Jaymes.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife, Pamela DuBose; his daughter, Shawn DuBose; his father, John “Jack” DuBose; and two siblings, Dawanna Fontenot and Thomas Spell.

