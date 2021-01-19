Article Image Alt Text

Ida Istre Murphy

Tue, 01/19/2021 - 1:15pm
CROWLEY

A private graveside service will be held later for Ida Istre Murphy, 73, who died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 1:05 p.m. at Jennings American Legion Hospital.
In keeping with Mrs. Ida’s wishes her family will have her cremated and buried with her mother in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Ida is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ervin H. Murphy of Crowley; two daughters, Tammye M. Morgan and husband Dana of Crowley and Shayne M. Moravits and husband Bryan of Beaumont, Texas; five grandchildren, Hillary Henderson and husband Seth, Hayley Guidry and husband C. J., Holley Studebaker and husband Mitch, Lukas Moravits and fiancé Kayla Petersen and Logan Moravits and girlfriend Brittany Maniscalco; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred “Bee” and Cora Harrington Istre.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, (337) 783-3313.

