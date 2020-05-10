Article Image Alt Text

Howard Louis Comeaux

Sun, 05/10/2020 - 1:34pm
DUSON - Private graveside services for family only will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at St. Theresa Cemetery in Duson, for Howard Louis Comeaux, 90, who died Friday, May 8, at his residence in Scott.

Interment will be in the St. Theresa Cemetery in the Mausoleum in Duson.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Guidry Comeaux of Scott; daughter, Rachel Marie Comeaux of Rayne; granddaughter, Victoria Comeaux of Rayne; brother, Charles Peter Comeaux of Rayne; two sisters, Carol Reese and spouse Jim of Wortham, Texas and Nell Hardy and spouse "Bob" of Rayne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melcar Comeaux; mother, Olga Barrilleaux Comeaux; two brothers, Anthony "Nanny" Comeaux and Eldridge "Bill" Comeaux; and three sisters, Claire Derise, Francis "Pat" Myers and Annette Comeaux.

Mr. Comeaux's family would like to give a special thanks to his caregiver, Sam Richard, Hospice of Acadiana and Betty and Larry Leger.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

