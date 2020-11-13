RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at a 1:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Harry Paul Leon, 77, who died Thursday November 12, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette LA

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA.

Father Pitre will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include wife of 53 years, Savanna Mae Sonnier Leon; daughter, Milissa Beth Laurents and companion Donny Andrus; grandsons, Brice Laurents and Blaine Laurents; step grandson, Kyler Andrus; sister, Louella Richard; brother, Raymond Leon; and brother in law, Thomas Sonnier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Leon Jr.; mother, Odelia Owens Leon; sisters, Theresa Leger and Patricia Gautreaux; sister in law, Elaine Leon; father in law, Sabrey Sonnier; mother in law, Lillian Sonnier; and brothers in law, Western Gautreaux, Earl Leger and Donald Richard Sr.

Harry graduated from Rayne High School in 1962, then joined the United States Army on June 22, 1962. He attended Fixed Cryptographic School in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, taking a course in N J repair 11 R, 345.1 commencing on September 14, 1962. He was then assigned to Pirmasens, Germany and was honorably discharged on June 12, 1965. Mr. Leon began to work at E C Fremaux and Sons for 15 years until he made his next career move to Rayne State Bank where he was employed for 25 years before retiring in December 2004.

Pallbearers will be Brice Laurents, Blaine Laurents, Donny Andrus, Randy Leger, Shane Leon and Tony Richard

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Sunday November 15, 2020 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and on Monday November 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass.

