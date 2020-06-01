RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Gus Allen Guidry, 65, who died Friday, May 29, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix, of St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct funeral services.

Survivors include his brother, Joseph "Joe" L. Guidry Jr. and spouse Annette Guidry of Rayne; his nephew and nieces, Joey Guidry and spouse Cari Guidry of Wichita falls, Texas, and Noelani Guidry of Rayne; daughter, Amanda Cormier of Rayne; two grandchildren, Reese Carrier and Kaden Carrier; and three great-nephews and nieces, Liam Guidry, Ellie Guidry, Gage Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph "Uncle Joe" Lawrence Guidry Sr.; his mother Carita DeRouen Guidry; and sister, Gilda Guidry.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday May 31, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, June 1, from noon until 1 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.