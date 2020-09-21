A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Gene Raymond Flash, 80, who passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, at his home ... just the way he wanted it.

Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.

Father Mark Miley will be Celebrant.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. A rosary, led by Deacon Robert Klingman and the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

A longtime resident of New Iberia, Gene Flash was born on July 24, 1940, in Crowley. Raised in Eunice, he was a proud graduate of Eunice High School.

He married the love of his life, Dixie Ray, in one very covert elopement, across the state line in Mississippi. After a few years and a few moves, the couple settled in New Iberia with their young family, so Gene could begin his 17 year career with Cleco.

Gene and Dixie were active in the square dance community. Additionally, he played on Cleco’s softball team for many years. No one can attest to whether he was any good at playing the game; however, it IS known that Gene was the reason they always won the post-game beer drinking contests!

In 1979, Gene co-founded Dixie Electric, Inc., with his wife and another partner. The Flashs gained full ownership in 1987. Over the next 30 years, Gene built the company and was extremely proud to have his sons alongside him in that journey.

His greatest legacy to his children was simply the way he conducted himself. He was very much a, “what you see is what you get,” kind of guy. Naturally without pretense, he conducted business where his word was his bond, and a handshake truly meant something.

Though his presence commanded respect when he entered a room, he was a congenial person, with a sharp, quick wit and a contagious laugh. He retired in 2010.

Gene had three favorite pastimes: fishing, watching sports, and being “Bump” to his grandchildren — though not necessarily in that order. The opportunity to be in his boat, with a rod in his hand, was never missed.

He was an avid fan of his athletic grandsons and their respective sports teams. No one was prouder than Gene in the stands of their games. Once they graduated from high school, he took to running the roads with his old buddy Square, and those two rascals would drive anywhere in Acadiana to watch whatever high school games they could. It didn’t matter the sport.

Survivors include his sons, Curtis “Booby” Flash and wife Teresa of New Iberia, and Michael Flash and wife Allison of New Iberia; daughters, Lynn Deckard and husband Rocko of New Iberia, and Katie Flash and partner John Cousins of New Orleans; sisters, Linda Low and husband Tom of Spring, Texas, and Sheila Johnston and husband John of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren: Alec, Jakob, and Kimberly and husband Brett; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Amelia; and godchildren, Angela Batchelor, Kevin Flash and Chad Johnston.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Ray Flash; grandson, Rhett Flash; father, Milton Flash; mother, Eunice Sensat Flash; brother, Terry Flash; father-in-law, Leon Ray; and mother-in-law, Lorena Mallet Ray.

Pallbearers will be Alec Armentor, Jakob Deckard, Rocko Deckard, Brett Doumit, Kenneth Larriviere and Tim Markle.

Honorary pallbearers include Melvin Broussard, Harold Courtois, John Cousins, Kevin Flash, Major “Lee” Flash, Chad Johnston, Jeff Jolet, Steve Sinitiere, along with former and current Dixie Electric, Inc., employees.

A special thanks goes to Debbie Aucoin, Arlene Graffeo, and longtime caregiver, Tana Hebert. The family would also like to recognize Acadian Hospice, hospice nurse Laura Brown, Lou Wanda Matthews, Angela Nickolas, Shemeka Marks and Dr. Robert Hankenhof, MD for the care and compassion given to Gene during his final days. The family is deeply grateful.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests attendees wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made in Gene’s honor, to the Rhett Flash Memorial Endowed Scholarship - SLCC Foundation, 1101 Bertrand Drive Lafayette, LA 70506, http://Solacc.edu/donate; or the Alzheimer’s Association - https://act.alz.org/site/Donation

