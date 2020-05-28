Frederick Davoust Cart was born on May 16, 1944, and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 27, 2020, after his 23-year battle with cancer. He took his last breath at 12:22 a.m. surrounded by his family, as they sang his mother’s favorite song, How Great Thou Art.

Fred was blessed to have fallen in love twice in his lifetime. He married Phyllis Fabacher on June 17, 1967. Phyllis went to meet Jesus in 1996.

Together they had six children: Craig (Julie) Cart, Jody (Kyle) Boone, Kay (Stephen) Broussard, Erin Gordon, Ashley (Dustin) LaCombe, Megan (Derek) Chachere.

In 1998, he met Janice Arceneaux and they married Aug. 18, 2000. At that moment, he gained two step-children: Monica Carriere (fiance’ Shaun Cradeur) and Christopher (Eva) Comeaux.

Together they have 24 grandchildren: Brennan (Nicole) Boone, Caitlin Boone, Kelsey Comeaux, Haley (Josh) Richard, Jillian (Kevin) Frank, Whitney Comeaux, Morgan Boone, Wyatt Comeaux, Zoe Carriere, Hallie Stoma, Madelyn Boone, Anna LaCombe, Hollyn Stoma, Brandt Cart, Carter Broussard, Ainsley LaCombe, Kaylor Broussard, Liam Gordon, Gracie Comeaux, Parker Chachere, Cooper LaCombe, Tucker Broussard, Lane Gordon, and Hayes Chachere; four great-grandchildren: Elizah Boone, Fallyn Boone, Thomas Richard, Frem Frank; and two soon-to-be born great grandchildren: Finnley Boone and Emma Richard.

Fred is also survived by his 10 siblings: Sylvia (Pat) Quinn, Carolyn (Bob) James, Katherine Lay, Theresa Guillory, Dolly (Jerry) Franklin, Ben (Phyllis) Cart, Bill Cart, Joel (Mona) Cart, Reggie Cart, Paula (Bob) Haffner.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis; his parents, Albert and Nora Garbarino Cart; and his brother, Martin Cart.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Comeaux, Brennan Boone, Ben Cart, Jarrod Breaux, Gerard Frey, Danny Miller, Craig Cart, Brandt Cart, and Carter Broussard.

Fred was a big part of the heart of Iota. He was known for his work ethic, community involvement, and love for his family. His career was spent working in the oil field, retiring from Texaco after 34 years, followed by a consulting job with BP, where he was involved with the oil spill clean up.

He was also known to work on a variety of jobs on his days off. If you knew him, he probably put you to work at some point, whether it was work-related or one of the many community projects. When he was not working, he was an avid supporter of Iota High Bulldog Athletics. He especially enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren following them to many gyms, fields, and tracks.

Quality time with his grandchildren was spent “bumpy dirt riding” with frequent Icee stops at J&W in Iota. He could often be seen with his side-kick, Carter B, cruising through town.

Family was his number one priority and he especially enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Jan, and their friends. They traveled to many countries following their ancestry and never met a stranger (who often showed up at his house for Mardi Gras).

When he wasn’t wearing his Bulldog maroon and gold, he was wearing his red and black to support his beloved UL Ragin’ Cajuns. His love for Cajuns baseball is evident by the life-size cardboard cut-out of Coach Robe, number 36, in his kitchen. Coincidentally, Fred fought for 36 minutes after his treatment was discontinued. His final salute to his hero, Coach Robe.

Family and friends are asked to join us in celebrating his life, as he loved being surrounded by family and friends. Visitation began Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation continues Friday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson in Iota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Iota.

The Family would like to thank the medical team at MD Anderson, Cancer Center of Acadiana at AGH, Acadia General Hospital, Med Express Ambulance Service, and Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their care over the last four years.

Arrangements have been entrusted tot Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, www.geesey-ferguson.com.