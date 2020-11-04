A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Freddie LeDoux, 73, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 10:10 a.m. in Iota.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mr. Freddie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church with a devout Catholic faith. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and former volunteer with the Iota Volunteer Fire Department.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Freddie farmed alongside his father starting at a very young age and was honored with Jr. Farmer of the Year for the International Rice Festival. He continued his farming and gardening with his father and throughout his life. His gardening talents and the fruits of his labor were shared with everyone.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, training soldiers in Tigerland at Fort Polk, and after being discharged from active duty, spent over 10 years with the Louisiana National Guard.

Mr. Freddie owned and operated L & F Electrical and J & F Home and Building Inspections for many decades. In his leisure time he was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports enthusiast (LSU and Iota High) who shared this passion with family and friends.

Mr. LeDoux is survived by two daughters, Rachel LeDoux Cart and husband Brent, and Bridget LeDoux Dartez and husband Mikeal both of Iota; two sons, Jude LeDoux and wife Jessica of Iota, and Erik LeDoux and fiance’ Katreena Cavin of Denham Springs; eight grandchildren, Cecelia “Lily” LeDoux, Tyler and Olivia Cart, Anthony and Anna Dartez, Mariah and Aubree Sykes, and Addilyn LeDoux; and sister, Angeline LeDoux of Overland Park, Kansas.

He was is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Josephine “JoAnn” Habetz LeDoux; his parents, Albay and Dora Daigle LeDoux; brother, Reginald LeDoux and wife Joan LeDoux; nephew, Dexter LeDoux; his mother- and father-in-law, H. Joseph and Anna Cramer Habetz; brother-in-law, Lawrence Habetz; niece, Hope Habetz Hoffpauir; nephew, Joel Habetz; and sister-in-law, Patricia Molbert Habetz.

Pallbearers will be Jude LeDoux, Erik LeDoux, Tyler Cart, Brent Cart, Mikeal Dartez and Brandan LeDoux.

