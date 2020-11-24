BRANCH - A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. for Frank A. Jeffers, 77, who passed away at his home in Branch on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:20 p.m.

Visitation will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include his wife of fifty one years, Irma Perrodin Jeffers of Branch; two daughters, Chonda and husband Mathieu Besse of Branch and Karsia Torres of Bossier City; two grandchildren, Colton Torres of Branch and Caiyen Torres of Bossier City; one brother, Lloyd Jeffers of Rayne; two sisters, Hazel J. Courts of Vidor, Texas and Carlis Cummings of Denver, Colorado; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Mr. Jeffers was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Major James Torres; his parents, Percy and Gladys H. Jeffers; one brother, Boyd Jeffers; one sister, Ouida Merritt; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Berchman and Willia Bell Thibodeaux Perrodin; and one nephew, Montgomery Harmon.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Branch United Methodist Cemetery Fund. P.O. Box 396 Branch, La 70516.

