Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Euella Richard Cormier, 95, who died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 9 p.m. at St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to service time with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery.

Mrs. Cormier is survived by three daughters, Leathon C. Comeaux and husband Francis “Teese” of Tylertown, Mississippi, Lee Anna C. McFarlain of Jennings, and Roni Cormier and husband, Ty Bulliard of Garyville; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra John Cormier; her parents, Albert, and Edith Broussard Richard; great-grandson, Joshua Taylor; two sisters, Lorena Simon and Lunia Abshire; son-in-law, Ray McFarlain; her second husband, Lee Roy Stelly.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Comeaux, Michael Comeaux, Brian McFarlain, Scotty McFarlain, Justin Smith and Connor Taylor.

