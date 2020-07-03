September 11, 1933 ~ June 30, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Etney Meaux, 86, who died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was laid to rest at Holy Rosary Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Etney is survived by his wife, Elvie Meaux; son, Stacy Meaux; daughters, Mary Manuel and husband Victor and Laura Thompson; sisters, Genevieve Broussard and Vivian McGee; grandchildren, Noah Manuel, Christine Broussard Dunn, Derek Broussard, Mara Meaux and Joshua Thompson; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oris Meaux and the former Lelia Broussard; brother; Stacy Meaux; brothers-in-law, Eugene Broussard and Bill McGee.

The family had requested that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, July 3, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 4, from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. when the procession departed for the church.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.